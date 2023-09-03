Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The district Health Department has appealed to residents to observe every Friday as Dry Day as the number of dengue and chikungunya cases continue to rise. The department has reported a total of 247 cases of dengue and 233 cases of chikungunya so far.

The health officials said the district had a total of 25 dengue and 54 chikungunya cases at present. Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that health teams were visiting different areas of the city every day to monitor the condition.

He said that the spread of diseases could easily be prevented by checking breeding of mosquitoes.

The health experts stated that flower pots, refrigerator trays, tyres and coolers should be emptied every week. The Civil Surgeon said that the residents should use mosquito repellent creams and wear full body clothes to save themselves from mosquito bites.

In case of fever, people should go for check-up at the Aam Aadmi Clinic or the nearest government hospital, take medicine and get a free test done, said Dr Vijay Kumar.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said awareness regarding dengue and chikungunya could help in preventing the spread of the disease and managing it better in case one got infected.

