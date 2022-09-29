Baba Bakala: Seminar on challenges faced by journalists

Amritsar, September 28
Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union conducted a seminar on challenges faced by field reporters at Baba Bakala here on Wednesday.
Raj Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, Baba Baldev Singh from Khadur Sahib Kar Sewa Sect and other prominent personalities attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Seechewal said Punjabi language journalists should work to give direction to the society. He said the journalists should raise voice against social injustice with honesty and commitment.
