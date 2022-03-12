BSF shoots dead Pak intruder in Amritsar sector

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans shot a Pakistani intruder dead in Amritsar sector on Thursday. The Gharinda police have registered a case under Sections 3/34/20 of the Indian Passport Act and Section 14 of Foreign Act. The BSF authorities said on March 9, they saw an unknown Pakistani national entering the Indian territory after crossing the International Border. The alert troops fired upon the suspicious intruder. TNS

Constable alleges Molestation

Tarn Taran: A Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur (34), lodged a complaint with the police that she was allegedly molested by her brother-in-law at her residence on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Kamalpreet Singh, has been booked under Sections 354-B and 323 of the IPC by Sarhali police. The victim said she had just returned home from duty and was sitting with her son when the accused entered her room and molested her. Suddenly, her husband Sangrampreet Singh appeared on the spot and the accused started thrashing her severely. Sub-Inspector Gulwinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said further proceedings had been initiated. The SI said both the brothers had a dispute over property and investigation was on in this regard. The accused, who is an NRI, left for Australia after committing the crime. OC

Man clicks pic at booth, booked

Tarn Taran: The Election Commission of India (ECI) took serious note of a Valtoha resident clicking photo while casting vote and even posted it on social media. Valtoha police have registered a case under Section 130 of the Public Representation Act, 1951, on Thursday against the accused, who had been identified as Shinderpal Singh of Valtoha. Surinderpal Singh of Manawan village in his complaint to the ECI said the accused clicked his photo on February 20 on the day of polling while casting his vote on the EVM with his mobile and uploaded that on social media and his Facebook account.