Buyer-seller meet to connect exporters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), announced to look forward to hold buyer-seller meetings through a joint collaboration of Invest India and Invest Punjab, so that exporters can connect with enterprises in similar industries, which will help them in connecting with the rest of the world.

She said this while taking part during an interactive session for promotion of industry and internal trade here on Monday. She took note of demands and concerns of exporters and assured that she would take up these with the appropriate departments.