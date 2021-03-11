Buyer-seller meet to connect exporters

Amritsar, May 9
Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), announced to look forward to hold buyer-seller meetings through a joint collaboration of Invest India and Invest Punjab, so that exporters can connect with enterprises in similar industries, which will help them in connecting with the rest of the world.
She said this while taking part during an interactive session for promotion of industry and internal trade here on Monday. She took note of demands and concerns of exporters and assured that she would take up these with the appropriate departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Singh Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by the P...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...