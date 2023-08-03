Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 2

The mosquito-borne diseases, especially chikungunya seems to have taken the city by surprise. Astonishingly, 23 positive cases of chikungunya have been reported from the city so far.

A chikungunya case is a rarity in this part of the world. Hardly one or two cases and that too with a travel history of outside the state are reported in an entire year.

The authorities concerned are blaming the whopping number of chikungunya cases to waterlogging in different areas. An official said maximum cases had been reported from the Ghanupur Kale area on the outskirts of the city.

The health authorities have also reported a total of 24 dengue cases in the district so far.

While the government figures have put the count of dengue and chikungunya cases at 24 and 23, respectively, there are reasons to believe that the actual number of patients suffering from the diseases is much more. Many people, who prefer treatment at private hospitals, often do not find mention in the government records.

The spread of viral infections, especially with symptoms akin to dengue and chikungunya, is more in the Chhehharta areas as the residents reported that large number of people had fever and other symptoms. Apart from the two vector-borne diseases, a large number of people with red eyes problem (Conjunctivitis) are also reporting at hospitals.

Dr Harjot Kaur, District Epidemiologist, said regular fogging was being done in the areas from where positive cases of dengue or chikungunya were reported. She said a survey to assess the situation was also conducted in the Ghanupur Kale area.

The epidemiologist said residents should take precautions to avoid mosquitoes. She said, “The residents should dedicate one day per week to change the water from air coolers and waste water boxes of refrigerators in their homes.”

She said everyone should immediately consult a physician if symptoms of vector-borne diseases were visible.

