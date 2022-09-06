Day after clash, ADGP visits Gumtala church, check nakas in city

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 5

A day after 12 persons, including cops, were injured in a clash between Nihangs and followers of Dera Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, and vandalising incident at a Tarn Taran church, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla today visited a church at Gumtala, besides checking the nakas at different parts of the city.

He was accompanied by Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Additional Deputy Commissioner P Singh Virk, ADCP Mehtab Singh and ACP Gurinder Pal Singh Nagra.

Anti-national forces always want to create trouble in the sensitive border state of Punjab. The Punjab Police are fully prepared to give a befitting reply to such elements. —Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order)

He said some anti-national forces always wanted to create trouble in the sensitive border state of Punjab. He said the Punjab Police were fully prepared to give a befitting reply to such elements.

“Nobody will be allowed to deteriorate law and order in the state,” he said. He added that during recent incidents in the state, the Punjab Police have stepped up its activities to nail those who wanted to disturb peace in Punjab.

“I cannot divulge the details, but Punjab Police are carrying out special operations in different parts of the state to stem anti-social elements daily,” he added.