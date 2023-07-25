Dengue larvae found in residential areas

Amritsar, July 24
Intensifying its drive against dengue and chikungunya, the district Health Department issued challans to 19 people after dengue larvae was detected at their houses during inspection by the health teams. The health officials stated that 15 teams of anti-larva wing were continuously working in different parts of the city to check mosquito breeding.
Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that special attention was being given to the areas which had reported large number of cases during the previous years. He said the teams had found mosquito larva in Ghanupur Kale, Milpa Nagar, Vikas Nagar and Master Avenue residential areas. A total of 338 houses were inspected by the teams, he said while adding that no positive case has been reported so far but the present situation in which frequent rains have occurred is conducive for spread of dengue and malaria. The Civil Surgeon said the government hospitals have made all arrangements for the dengue and isolation wards have been set up at the district, subdivision and block level.
The department has also issued instructions to private hospitals to immediately notify the Health Department regarding arrival of a suspected dengue patient at their doorstep. The Civil Surgeon said, “Diagnostic tests for dengue are conducted free of cost at government medical college and people can avail the benefit.”
While the department has not reported any dengue case, a large number of city residents are complaining of viral fever and infections. Officials of the Health Department said, “Many viral infections can have similar symptoms as those of dengue but a patient is declared dengue positive if the reports on Mac Elisa test are positive.”
