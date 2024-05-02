District & Sessions Judge inspects Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal on Monday inspected the Amritsar Central Jail on Monday. During his visit, he inspected barracks, kitchen (langar ghar) and legal aid clinic, besides other departments.

Rachhpal Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, along with Amit Malhan, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amritsar, accompanied him while Anurag Kumar Azad, Jail Superintendent, was also present during the inspection.

District and Sessions Judge heard grievances and problems of inmates which were immediately taken up with the jail authorities.

Inmates were made aware about the free legal aid provided by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali.

