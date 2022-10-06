Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Amritsar, October 5

With the harvesting of paddy crop slowly picking up pace in the district, the district administration has instructed farmers not to harvest their crop at night as it increases moisture content in grains.

As per government specifications, only paddy with moisture content below 17 per cent would be procured by the government agencies.

The district agriculture officials stated that the grains harvested during night have more moisture content and as such the farmers would have to face a problem in selling their produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

In order to check paddy harvesting at night, the district administration has also instructed combine harvester operators not to use machines after 7 pm and before 10 am.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudhan said paddy had been cultivated on 1.81 lakh hectare of agricultural land in the district and a total production of 10.75 lakh metric tonne was expected during the season.

He said while the administration had made all preparations for timely purchase of the produce arriving at the mandis, the moisture content exceeding 17 per cent may force the farmers to wait at the grain markets.

“We advise the farmers to bring completely ripened produce to the market so that it is fit for instant procurement,” he said. The DC has also advised farmers to get light reflectors fixed on their tractor-trailers so that their vehicle can be easily detected from behind. He said farmers should also follow road safety and traffic guidelines while transporting their crop to the grain markets.

Further, the district administration has asked farmers to get the J-form from their commission agents after selling their produce.

Meanwhile, of 18,935 MT of paddy, 14,141 MT has been purchased by government procurement agencies while the remaining has been purchased by private buyers so far. — TNS

Ban on machines from 7pm to 10am