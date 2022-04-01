Four armed persons rob Jandiala Guru finance firm of Rs 10.34 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Four armed robbers in the Jandiala Guru area robbed a finance firm of Rs10.34 lakh on Wednesday. Though the police have registered a case, further investigation is on.

Gurpreet Singh (29) of Abohar in Fazilka and manager of Fusion Micro Finance Limited stated to the police that around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, four armed persons came and pointed weapons at them. Gurpreet said the accused fled the spot with the cash. He said he immediately informed the police about the incident, which registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified robbers.

2 vehicle lifters nabbed

Following investigations in vehicle lifters’ gang busted by the police a fortnight ago, the police have arrested two more vehicle lifters and confiscated five bikes based on their information. Those arrested were identified as Abshishek Singh, alias Shainki, (27) and Manpreet Singh (24), both of Kukna Khurd village.

ACP West Tushar Gupta said one of their accomplice, Navjot Singh, alias Jodha, was yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, the police have got remand of Abhishek and Manpreet. The duo had been booked under the NDPS Act in December 2018.

4 thieves held with 8 mobiles

The Islamabad police have arrested a gang of thieves and recovered eight mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Harjot Singh, alias Jota, Lovepreet Singh and Onkar Singh, all of Kot Khalsa and Gurdyal Singh of Hargobindpura locality.

They used to enter into houses of people and steal their mobile phones. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused with mobile phones. A case has been registered under Sections 380, 411 and 34 of the IPC.