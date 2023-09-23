Gurpurb: Sikh jatha leaves for Pak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

A delegation of 150 Sikh devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Bihar, Jharkhand today conducted ardas at the Akal Takht before leaving for Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan through the dedicated Kartarpur corridor to commemorate the Jyoti Jot (a term symbolising the illumination merging into divine light) of Sikh religion’s founder Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Due to the ongoing Nanakshahi calendar row leading to discrepancy in dates of Gurpurbs, while the Jyoti Jyot and ‘viah’ (marriage) anniversary of Guru Nanak falls on the same day.

Since, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) follows the ‘mool’ (original) Nanakshahi Calendar, the ‘Jyoti Jyot’ Gurpurb was observed at Sri Kartarpur Sahib. Pakistan has already celebrated the marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak on August 30.

On the other hand, since the SGPC follows the modified version of Nanakshahi calendar, the occasion known as ‘Babe-Da-Viah’ was celebrated with fervour at Gurdwara Kandh Sahib in Batala today. The ‘Jyoti Jyot’ Gurpurb would be commemorated by the SGPC in October.

Nonetheless, the devotees from India and other countries have congregated at the sacred Sri Kartarpur Sahib for a three-day commemorative event marking the ‘Jyoti Jyot’ event. The event was started with Akhand Path initiated on September 20, the bhog of which was conducted today.

Indian jatha leader Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of IHA Foundation, told that pilgrims of all religions, especially the Sindhis, were part of the jatha that visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib today through the dedicated corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur today and returned in the evening.

The jatha led by ‘Panj Pyaras’ (Guru’s five beloved ones) was sent off by Akal Takht’s head granthi Giani Malkiat Singh after conducting ardas.

“The pilgrims were received by the PSGPC officials on the other side of the border. The event, attracting pilgrims from multiple states and countries, stood for enduring the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev and his teachings of oneness, irrespective of any discrimination of caste, creed and religion. Such occasions were also instrumental in easing the tension and establishing cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries,” he said.

#Akal Takht #Bihar #Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib #Jharkhand #Pakistan #Sikhs