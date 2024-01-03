Honour for Guru Nanak Dev University professor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

The executive committee of Indian Economic Association (IEA) selected Dr Vikram Chadha, former professor of economics at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) as president of the Indian Economic Association Conference, to be held at the end of the year.

Dr Chadha, a former Professor and Head, Punjab School of Economics and Dean, Faculty of Economics and Business, Guru Nanak Dev University, joined Punjab School of Economics in 1979 and has over 40 years of teaching and research experience. He has delivered lectures at various educational institutes of repute, including at Wisconsin University, USA; University of Guadalajara and Agricultural University, Chapingo (Mexico;); Chui National University, and Institute of Economics and Politics, Bishkek, Republic of Kyrgyzstan. He was also visiting professor at Chui National University, Bishkek, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, and Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok (Thailand) in 1996 and 2007, respectively.

During his career, he also completed two research projects, one of which was completed at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico. Dr Chadha was also on the panel of experts of UPSC, UGC, CBSE and various state public service commissions.

