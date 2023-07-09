 Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Most markets wear a deserted look; daily earners worst hit

Commuters walk under protection of umbrellas during rain at Heritage Street in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 8

The city and surrounding areas were lashed by rain throughout the day throwing life out of gear on Saturday. Most of the residents avoided to step out of their houses. Marketplaces, which used to buzz with activities, wore almost a deserted look. Shopkeepers kept waiting for customers and did little business.

It was the second consecutive day when most of the workers were unable to get work due to rain. Workers at construction sites, the vegetable market, transport areas and vendors were the worst suffers. As per the Meteorological Department, the city may receive more rain in the next two days.

Those belonging to low-income groups were an inconvenienced lot as the roofs (with wooden logs and mud) of their houses started leaking raising safety concerns and fear of house collapse. Several areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. The rainwater entered several houses due to the clogged sewer lines in Chheharta area.

Former mayor Raman Bakshi said after the installation of an STP at Khaperkheri, the sewer lines witnessed regular choking. Residents of low-laying areas in Chheharta faced waterlogging in streets. The sewer manholes were overflowing and due to reverse flow, the water entered many houses. Bakshi claimed that MC officials did not have any solution to the problem as the sewer lines were faulty.

There are several road stretches where waterlogging affected traffic movement. Heavy rain led to the accumulation of water outside Alpha Mall. As a result, commuters suffered. Some vehicles witnessed technical snag in the middle of rainwater, leading to traffic jams. Similarly, rainwater accumulated at NH-1 near the Toyota showroom. The cover of sewer manhole was damaged on service lane, posing a threat to the lives of commuters.

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla appealed to the residents that in case of any emergency due to rain and waterlogging, call him for help. He expressed his concerns towards the safety of the people belonging to low-income group who have muddy houses and roofs with wooden logs. “Seeing any risk to their houses, residents should contact me and alternative arrangements would be made for them,” added the Amritsar MP.

