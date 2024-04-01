Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 31

A monetary dispute took an ugly turn when several armed people barged into a house and shot at a man in Ajnala’s Fattewal Khurd village, the police said today.

The victim, 38-year-old Gurpreet Singh, was a tractor dealer and the accused had procured a tractor that was later found to be defective. The accused were demanding return of their money.

The accused were identified as Sheru of Ibban Khurd village, Lovepreet Singh and three unknown people. All of them has been absconding since the incident took place on Saturday, while the Ajnala police registered an attempt to murder and Arms Act case.

Gurpreet told to the police that he helped Darshan Singh alias Bhola of Ibban Khurd buy a tractor worth Rs 5 lakh around two months ago from Sukhdev Singh and Sunil Kumar of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot. He said the tractor was later found to be defective and they had returned the tractor.

He said Sunil Kumar returned Rs 1.5 lakh to Darshan and but was dilly dallying in returning the remaining amount. He said Darshan’s son Sheru was threatening him for getting the remaining amount returned. He said yesterday when he was going to deposit his licensed .12 bore rifle to police station in view of model code of conduct, when the accused came in a car and entered his house. He said Sheru, who was carrying a pistol, started abusing him and snatched his rifle.

They fired two shots from the rifle at him, Gurpreet said, adding that they missed one shot while another hit his right arm and he fell down. The accused fled the scene leaving the rifle behind. He was rushed to a hospital.

Ajnala police station SHO Harpal Singh said the accused were absconding and raids were on to nab them.

