Nameplates of ex-MLAs, councillors removed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 11

The local municipal council removed the informatory boards bearing the names of former MLAs, municipal councillors and others here on Wednesday. The step was taken as these persons were no longer MLAs and municipal councillors and these boards were carrying their identification. These boards were removed from outside the house of former MLA Harmit Singh Sandhu, who represented the Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency thrice, and that of late Dr Dharambir Agnihotri, who had lost election to the AAP in 2022. These boards were installed either by the roadside or in the middle of road dividers in the town. The persons whose boards were removed belonged to opposition parties.

Kamaljit Singh, Executive Officer (EO), municipal council, said the information on the boards was no longer genuine. It is worth mentioning that the so-called leaders of the ruling AAP were accompanying the employees of the MC while removing the boards with the help of a JCB machine. Even the civic body did not rectify the information by placing the word ‘former’ or ‘ex’ before their names. Besides, boards of former municipal councillors too were removed. Employees of the civic body with the help of JCB machines removed the boards and threw the debris at vacant plots. This operation by the civic body ended peacefully as there was no one to raise objection over it.