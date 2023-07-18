Narcotics Control Bureau opens two offices in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

In order the break the backbone of drug peddlers in the border state, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opened its two offices in Ranjit Avenue and the New Amritsar area. These offices were virtually inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, an NCB official said in order to nail smugglers, the agency would take people’s help. The NCB would expand its reach among the masses so that people could share information about drug peddlers with the premier anti-narcotic agency.

The NCB authorities also held a virtual meeting with Amit Shah following the inauguration of offices. NCB Zonal Director Amanjit Singh said a team would meet residents of city and in the rural belt. He said currently, 10 sleuths of the NCB were deployed in the offices. He said the number of officials would go up in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Amritsar’s Member Parliament Gurjit Aujla welcomed the opening of the NCB offices in the holy city. He thanked Amit Shah and the Punjab Government for opening NCB offices in the city. Aujla said he had raised the issue of rampant drug abuse in the parliament.

#Amit Shah