No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

With cases of dengue and chikungunya continuing to rise, health experts have advised the residents to take preventive measures and devote at least one day a week to check their surroundings for mosquito breeding places.

With six new positive cases reported on Tuesday, the total count of dengue patients has increased to 192. The total number of chikungunya cases has also increased to 130 with 16 new cases, stated health officials. The officials said at present the district had 48 active dengue and 33 chikungunya cases.

Even as the official figures regarding the dengue and chikungunya cases seem higher, the actual situation in the city is worse as a large number of patients with symptoms of the two diseases are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and clinics.

The experts said mosquito breeding could take place at unusual places like in waste water boxes attached to the rear of refrigerators and even money plant bottles. Doctors said the dustbins kept in the open, empty flower pots, and junked items such as tyres and others that had space to hold water could provide a conducive environment for mosquito breeding.

The district health officials said health teams inspected 321 residences on the Majitha road, Tungbala and Shivpuri areas on Monday and found mosquito larvae in 35 houses. Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said residents must make it a religious duty to devote one day per week to check for the mosquito breeding grounds. He said mosquito breeding could be easily prevented.

The Civil Surgeon said the Health Department too was pouring used mobile oil in ponds to check breeding of mosquitoes. “The oil makes a thin layer on the surface of the water which reduces the level of oxygen required for breeding of mosquitoes,” added the Civil Surgeon.

