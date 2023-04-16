 NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L : The Tribune India

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Gullible victims fall prey to false promise of immigration

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L


Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 15

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Amritsar youth continued to fall prey to fraudsters who are taking advantage of their (victims) desperation of settling on foreign shores and in the process they are losing their hard earned money.

In the latest as many as seven persons were duped of over Rs 46 lakh by fake travel agents on pretext of sending them abroad for fulfilling their dreams of green pastures. The police have booked 11 persons, including an Australian NRI, for fraud and under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act.

The cases were registered after taking legal opinion and following lengthy investigations by ACP rank officials who recommended registration of FIRs in these cases.

Opinber Singh Madaan, who originally hailed from the Mall Road area and currently settled at Sydney in Australia, was booked by the Civil Lines police for defrauding Dara Singh, a local resident of Rs 10 lakh. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police in June last year. He alleged that the accused lured him of providing a job in his gold and diamond company.

In another incident, Rakesh Singh, a local resident lost Rs 14.28 lakh to the alleged fraudsters, identified as Harpreet Singh and Akshay Awasthi of Majitha Road. The complainant had lodged a complaint in July last year. He alleged that the accused took Rs 9.16 lakh and Rs 5.12 lakh on different dates through bank account for sending his son Rishabh Thakur to Canada on study visa.

Similarly, Gaurav Ghai of Islamabad was booked on the complaint of Satnam Singh who alleged that the accused took Rs 7.14 lakh from him for sending his son Jasmeet Singh to Portugal. But he neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.

Ranjit Avenue police had booked Amandeep Singh of Ludhiana and Baljit Kaur of Eurocane Global Education and Immigration Services at Ranjit Avenue for cheating Hemant Kumar Dubey. He lodged a complaint against them in September last year. Dubey alleged the accused promised to send his son Ramandeep Singh Dubey to Malta and took Rs 2.20 lakh for the same.

Another local resident Jasmit Singh alleged that Narinder Pal Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar in Gurdaspur cheated him and another victim Parminder Singh Batala of Rs 5.70 lakh for sending them to UK. Narinderpal used to run a travel agency at Kahnuwan road at Batala.

Another fake travel agent Gurinderjit Singh of Ludhiana was booked by police on the complaint of Shamsher Singh in May last year. He alleged travel agent duped the victim of Rs 4.75 lakh. He alleged the accused gave him fake visa for going abroad.

Akash, Sagar and Amand of Ranjit Avenue allegedly defrauded Varun Vaid for sending him to Dubai. Vaid alleged the accused took Rs 2.27 lakh from him. They handed him a fake visa and ticket on WhatsApp.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said though further investigations were under progress in these cases and efforts were on to nab the suspects, he said the people should also check the credentials of these travel agents before trusting them and handing their hard earned money to them.

Check credentials before trusting agents

DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal said though further investigations were under progress in the cases and efforts were on to nab the suspects, people should also check the credentials of travel agents before trusting them and handing their hard earned money to them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

5
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

3 nabbed with opium, illicit liquor in 2 cases

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala