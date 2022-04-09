One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

In a fresh jolt to the Congress, Hardeep Kaur, Congress councillor from Ward No 71, joined the Aam Aadmi Party last evening. Now, the Congress has only 42 councillors and unable to replace the Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu. Before the Assembly elections, the Congress had 64 councillors out of 85. There are 22 councillors, who left the party and joined the AAP in the past one month. Before the election results, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi was making all efforts to replace the Mayor claiming support of over 50 councillors. However, after the results, the Congress, SAD and BJP councillors started joining the AAP.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu claimed that 34 councillors have joined the AAP till date. Of the 89 members of the General House, including five urban MLAs, AAP now has 39 councillors in its kitty. Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi had filed writ petition in the High Court against the Mayor for cancellation of special meeting of March 21, in which no-confidence motion was proposed. The next hearing of the court is now on April 12.

It is being expected that Mayor Karmajit Singh Rintu would announce the date of General House meeting soon. “I am ready for the floor test as I have majority in the House,” said Rintu. Congress needs voting of 46 councillors in their favor to remove Rintu from the post of Mayor. In case each member of house attends the meeting then the Congress needs 59 councillors to replace the Mayor.