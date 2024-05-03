Police arrest youth for minor’s rape

Amritsar, May 2
Chatiwind police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Varpal area here. The accused was identified as Sharanjit Singh of the same village.
The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Though the incident occurred on April 19, a complaint was lodged with the police only on Tuesday.
The girl’s mother told the police that her daughter was a student of Class 10. She said that her husband runs an egg store and electrical appliances shop. They have a godown located a little far away from the house. She along with her daughter, son and nephew slept in the godown on April 19 while her husband and mother-in-law went to sleep in the house.
She said that in the middle of the night, she heard the cries of her daughter. She woke up her son and nephew after finding the girl missing. She searched for her. She said they found Sharanjit raping her daughter. On seeing them, the accused fled while threatening them. She said her daughter told her that the accused had been raping her for some time while threatening to kill her.
She said her daughter was in shock and trauma. Keeping the future of her daughter in mind, they preferred to remain silent and did not tell anybody about the incident but now the accused was blackmailing her. Therefore, they decided to lodge a complaint.
The police said that the accused was arrested after the complaint and further investigations were on. A case under Section 376, 354 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.
