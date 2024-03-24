Political parties, trade unions pay tributes to martyrs in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 23

Political parties and members of different trade unions paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day here today.

The Punjab Istri Sabha organised a gathering in border area town Bhikhwind under the leadership of Rajinderpal Kaur, state president of the sabha, in which representatives of other organisations too participated. Pritipal Singh Marimegha, member of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall committee, Jalandhar, Rupinder Kaur Marimegha, Seems Sohal, were among the others, who while addressing on the occasion, speak of atrocities being committed on women. The leaders called upon the women to be aware of their rights and follow the path of struggle shown to the society by our great martyrs Bhagat Singh and others.

Pargat Sigh Jamari, state president of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) in a gathering organised here stressed on the unity of the leftist forces to defeat the communal forces in the coming Lok Sabha elections. He said ruling parties have failed to make equality on all spheres even 75 years after the independence in the society which was dream of the martyrs.

Members of the Kul Hind Kisan Sabha on the call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha organised a meeting in Kasel village under the leadership of Harbinder Singh Kasel. Balkar Singh Valtoha and other leaders, while addressing the gathering, condemned the Union Government for not accepting demands of the farmers.

On the occasion, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in a meeting convened at the Gandhi Municipal Park paid tributes to martyrs and organised a march in Tarn Taran. Dalwinder Singh Pannun appealed to all secular democratic forces to come together in order to isolate and defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

