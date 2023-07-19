Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 18

After the extended deadline for registration on centralised admission portal (CAP) that was supposed to open for second round of counselling got delayed, unaided colleges in Amritsar, Taran Tarn and Gurdaspur now hope that the website would open for registration on July 19. The government has assured colleges to extend the deadline for registrations on the portal from July 18 keeping in mind the flood situation and low enrolment of students.

The registration through CAP is mandatory from this year onwards for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by colleges in the state.

The colleges have been ruing about low enrolment rate on the CAP due to early deadline set by the government for registration in June. Prof Davinder Singh, Khalsa College admission in-charge, said, “The delay through registration on CAP has stalled the admission process, which usually gets over by July. The classes for new academic session begin around mid-July or first week of August.”

He said, “There are several students, who have missed the deadline for the registration as they are not aware of how to fill the online form. The government has kept private universities out of CAP domain.”

He further said students seeking admission in undergraduate courses had already registered with colleges and their information would be uploaded on CAP when it opens for second round of counselling.

