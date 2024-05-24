PwD appealed to use Saksham app for facilities on D-day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori has appealed to the disabled (Divyang) and physically handicapped to use ‘Saksham app’ during the Lok Sabha elections. He said that disabled voters can register themselves and avail facilities like wheelchair, transport and volunteers for their convenience on the day of polling. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The District Election Officer said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the district administration was making concerted efforts to ensure the maximum participation of disabled voters in the General Election. He instructed all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to provide maximum information about the facilities available for the disabled through ‘Saksham app’ so that more and more people in need can avail these facilities. He instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness, wheelchair, ramps etc at polling stations so that the voters do not face any problem.

Thori instructed officials visiting polling booths and counting centres to ensure that the commissioning of voting machines is carried out properly at all polling booths. He asked the sector supervisors to ensure the commissioning of voting machines on their tables in a disciplined manner. Counting centres have been set up at nine different places of Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and the polling parties will be dispatched from these centres and the machines installed in strong rooms after the voting. Strict security arrangements will be made for the purpose, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha