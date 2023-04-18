 Religious leaders lay stress on oneness at C20 conference : The Tribune India

Religious leaders lay stress on oneness at C20 conference

Religious leaders lay stress on oneness at C20 conference

Governor Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of C20 event in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar, today held C20 National Conference on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ under the G20 Summit. The event was inaugurated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit who addressed the gathering of students, spiritual leaders, academicians and members of civil society. Purohit emphasised that all religions were equal and should be respected with equal-mindedness. He cited figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Maharana Ranjit Singh, and Swami Chinmayananda in order to sensitise the audience to the issue.

Swami Mitrananda, head of Chinmaya Mission, Chennai, was the national coordinator of the event. The main speakers of the day were Swami Mitrananda, Swami Chidrupananda, Swami Pradyumn Maharaj and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. Avinash Mohindru, president of Amritsar Chinmaya Mission said the aim behind organising the C20 conference was to promote Indian culture and heritage.

During the first session of the day, former Jathedar Akal Takht Prof Manjeet Singh, Maulana Usman Ludhianvi — Shahi Imam Punjab — and Acharya Pradyumnji Maharaj spoke about faith, religion and their present context. The spiritual leaders unanimously agreed that while every religion and faith teaches unity, the interpretation of religious texts was complex.

The second session of the day was on value-based education, with speakers Swami Chidrupananda and others emphasising the importance of a value-based education system. Swami Mitrananda quoted Indian Upnishads and stressed the significance of religious texts and books that have been a source of knowledge and awakening, giving the message of Vasudeva Kutumbhkam.

The last session was on defence, with first speaker Lt Gen (retd) SN Handa, PVSM, AVSM, discussing the damage and devastation that global wars have brought upon the world. He said a large number of committees had been set up for warfare across the world. In defence, various aspects of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ are related, he added. “Defence promotes the notion of peace, when one considers the world as family, it automatically engineers towards empathy, mutual respect, understanding, harmony, global respect, justice and fair play,” he said.

The second speaker Lt Gen (retd) Mohinder Puri, PVSM, UYSM, praised the integrity, solidarity and oneness of the Indian Army. He narrated his experiences on battlefields, wherein serving the soldiers’ perspective to the idea of one earth, one family. He also threw light on helping the needy as part of disaster management, irrespective of nationality.

The third speaker Lt Gen (retd) KJ Singh, PVSM, AVSM, discussed the future plan of actions in the state of war. He emphasised the need to strengthen the deterrence of weapons and war and talked about finding ways and means of delegitimising the use of weapons.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

5
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

6
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What is brewing in Maharashtra--the state with as many as 48 Lok Sabha MPs

9
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

10
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

ADGP to probe senior officers who backed dismissed cop Inderjit

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders release of two IAS ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137