Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

Amritsar, April 16

A youth from Mahddipura village, who went to Canada for his studies, died there in a road accident on April 13. The family demanded from the Central and Punjab Governments to airlift the body of the youth to India. The deceased has been identified as Gursahib Singh (23). His father Palwinder Singh Bath, a resident of Mahddipura village located on the Fatehgarh Churian road, said Gursahib Singh went to Canada around a month ago on March 13, 2024, for studies.

When he was walking on a road in Surrey city on April 13, suddenly a major road accident took place in which three speeding vehicles collided with each other. One of the vehicles hit Gursahib Singh. He was seriously injured in the mishap and rushed to the hospital by the Canadian police present on the spot, but died during the treatment. The father of the deceased has requested the Central and Punjab Governments to make arrangements to bring his son’s body back to India so that his last rites can be performed.

