SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The whereabouts of rare manuscripts and holy scriptures of the Sikh Reference Library allegedly seized by the Army after Operation Blue Star in 1984 has been taken up by the SGPC executive committee members in Opposition. SGPC executive member and Panthic Akali Lehar activist Gurpreet Singh Randhawe Walian has written to the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami demanding to show the Sikh holy scriptures, literary treasure and historical manuscripts which the SGPC had claimed to be in its possession.

Referring to the claims of former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh, he said in the Sikh Reference Library, there were religious literature, including 205 rare manuscripts of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, ancient golden book, original manuscripts of Janam Saakhis, original 28 edicts and two holy books of Dasam Granth.

