Showers bring cheer to wheat growers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

The temperature has plummeted following drizzle in the region.

The showers have brought glad tidings for wheat growers as the rain is believed to help in tillering of the crop.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The rain was scanty but still something is better than nothing.” He said that the showers are good for the crops.

Dr Gill said that, currently, farmers have sown wheat, mustard and vegetable crops in the fields. He said that the harvest of mustard would start in the month of February.