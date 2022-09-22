Tarn Taran diary: National Highway turns a nightmare for commuters

The National Highway Authority (NHA) had been apprised about the lapses in maintaining the highway and providing other facilities to commuters. The light system on all the nine flyovers constructed on the highway in the district has not been operational for the last six months. The light system installed in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) was, too, out of order for the last one year as batteries had been stolen from the spot. Miscreants have been taking advantage of the cover of dark at night. Incidents of robbery are being reported on a daily basis. The green belt of the highways had been encroached upon, and the authorities showed no concern. The divider of the highway was broken by commuters to save a few minutes, which led to accidents. The toilets on the national highways have been shut since the inception of the highway. The highway bears deep potholes across the stretch.

Students’ tryst with chess

The chess players with the school principal. Photo by writer

The students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School, Tarn Taran (associated with SGPC) have adopted the game of chess as their first choice. Most students, including girls, have been taking part in sports competitions in big numbers. The students have been bringing laurels in school games and in open sports competitions for the last two years. Recently, four teams of the school in under-14 and under-17 age groups won the first position in the ‘Khedan Vatan Panjab Dean’ at the district level. The girls’ team bagged the runner-up position in the under-19 (girls) too. Four teams in the under-14 and under-17 categories of the school are all set to take part in the state-level competitions. Most students of the school developed interest in the game of chess during the Covid-19 period.

