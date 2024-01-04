Three armed robbers nabbed

Amritsar, January 3
The Division C police have arrested three robbers for planning to loot and recovered a toy pistol, two sharp weapons, four batteries and an e-rickshaw from their possession.
They were identified as Neeraj Kumar of Sharma Colony, Charanjit Singh, alias Vicky, of Ishwar Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, and Sawan Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tarn Taran Road.
The police said during patrolling in the Gujjarpura area, the police got a tip-off that five armed robbers were planning to rob near the Gujjarpura railway crossing. Immediately, the police raided the spot and arrested the trio while three of their accomplices Paras Singh, Joga Singh and Karan managed to flee the spot.
Accused Sawan Singh had five cases of snatching and robbery registered against him while Neeraj had one case under the NDPS Act and one of snatching registered against him.
During the raid, the police recovered a toy pistol, three ‘datars’ and an e-rickshaw which they had looted from the Gujjarpura railway crossing.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Khushbir Kaur said raids were on to nab the absconders and the trio were produced in a court and brought on police remand for interrogation. More snatching instances were likely to be solved during their questioning, she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...