Three armed robbers nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The Division C police have arrested three robbers for planning to loot and recovered a toy pistol, two sharp weapons, four batteries and an e-rickshaw from their possession.

They were identified as Neeraj Kumar of Sharma Colony, Charanjit Singh, alias Vicky, of Ishwar Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, and Sawan Singh of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tarn Taran Road.

The police said during patrolling in the Gujjarpura area, the police got a tip-off that five armed robbers were planning to rob near the Gujjarpura railway crossing. Immediately, the police raided the spot and arrested the trio while three of their accomplices Paras Singh, Joga Singh and Karan managed to flee the spot.

Accused Sawan Singh had five cases of snatching and robbery registered against him while Neeraj had one case under the NDPS Act and one of snatching registered against him.

During the raid, the police recovered a toy pistol, three ‘datars’ and an e-rickshaw which they had looted from the Gujjarpura railway crossing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khushbir Kaur said raids were on to nab the absconders and the trio were produced in a court and brought on police remand for interrogation. More snatching instances were likely to be solved during their questioning, she added.