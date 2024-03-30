Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Three unidentified robbers looted a retired junior engineer of Rs 4 lakh while he was returning home on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Surjit Kumar, a resident of the Pawan Nagar area. The police have registered a case and launched further probe in this regard.

Surjit told the police that he used to sit at his son Deepak Rampal’s stationery shop. “On Thursday, I took two-day payment, amounting to Rs 4 lakh, from the shop and placed it in the scooter’s dicky,” he said.

He said he had reached near his house when three bike-borne persons stopped him and hit his scooter. He lost balance and collided with a wall. They broke open the dicky and fled with the bag that contained cash, he added.

The police said that investigation was underway to identify the suspects.

