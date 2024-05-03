Traffic police conduct seminar for drivers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

In wake of the Mahendragarh incident in Haryana where a school bus was involved in mishap, the traffic education cell of Amritsar police conducted a seminar with school van drivers at DAV International School here today. The instructors of Traffic Education Cell gave special instructions to school bus drivers and strictly warned them not to drive under the influence of drugs/intoxicants and follow the safety guidelines and traffic rules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Harpal Singh stated that learning lessons from the school bus accident in Mahendragarh in which in which six students were killed on April 11. Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh, in-charge of Traffic Education Cell and his team conducted a seminar for school van drivers at DAV International School.

In the meeting with school bus operators, the Traffic Education Cell officials asked them to adopt safety measures in their buses. CCTV cameras, fire-fighting equipment, first-aid kit and speed governors in school buses were checked by officials.

They were specifically instructed to have a lady helper in every van. The traffic police officials instructed the school bus drivers to drive the bus keeping in mind the speed limit and advised them to refrain from overtaking wrongly. Police officials also said that it was necessary to install the name plate of drivers. Principal Anjali Gupta and school staff were also present on the occasion.

