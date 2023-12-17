 A palette so vibrant: Painter Madan Lal takes his work to Mumbai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Arts
  • A palette so vibrant: Painter Madan Lal takes his work to Mumbai

A palette so vibrant: Painter Madan Lal takes his work to Mumbai

A palette so vibrant: Painter Madan Lal takes his work to Mumbai

Blue Angel



Nonika Singh

HIS imagery is vibrant, his colour palette exuberant. Madan Lal is that rare artist from Chandigarh who has not let limited opportunities hem his flight. Like the birds that dot his canvases, he soars in the vast expanse of art. Currently exhibiting at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, for the fourth time, he swears by the bustling hub of art connoisseurs, collectors and buyers.

Madan Lal

Those who have followed this gifted painter’s art odyssey, spanning four decades, know all too well how his works sell like hot cakes, with the who’s who of the country on his buyers’ list. Of course, when he paints, buyers do not figure on his mind. “If I paid heed to what sells and what doesn’t, I will never be able to create,” he says.

Fragrance-I

Painting for Madan is akin to prayer and meditation, a process that he begins early in the morning, or what he calls amrit vela, at a time when the world stands still. As Eckhart Tolle says, “All artists, whether they know it or not, create from a place of inner stillness, a place of no mind.” In this state, where all else ceases to exist, he is able to listen to his inner voice. Even when metaphors from the outer world appear in his works, the significance is always spiritual. Thus, when he titles his latest exhibition ‘Fragrance’, the idea is to remind us of kasturi mrig, or musk deer, which is constantly in quest of the sweet smell emanating from its own form. Madan observes, “Same is the case of humans; they don’t look inwards, which is where love, peace and harmony exist.”

If music for Madan is the mother of all art forms, he paints as if creating a musical symphony. He lets colours flow on the canvas, as if he were creating a sargam. Then he builds a visual alaap and finally lyrics take the shape of figures. Indeed, his works are layered and symbols abound. Those who wonder how he manages to control such bold colours, well, first and foremost, his inspiration comes from the colourful phulkari, which is also why triangles, squares and other geometric forms permeate his imagery. An alumnus of Government College of Art, Chandigarh, he owes his visual vocabulary to his Punjabi roots, the heritage of Sufi poets, Le Corbusier and yes, mythology and religion.

“Balihari kudrat vaseya tera ant na jaaye likheya…” shabads inform and influence his lexicon. Nature, he knows, is not only endless but also so infinite that it can’t be summarised in any creative endeavour. “What I or any other artist can capture is just a speck,” he avers. In his works, the microcosm transforms into larger-than-life paintings. The current exhibition includes 11’x 3’ riot of colours. Where does he find such radiance in this dismal world? Once again, he points at the subconscious, where light radiates and there is anand, not to be confused with surface-level joy.

Indeed, he is tickled pink when a bunch of young visitors wonder aloud if he was on a drug-induced high when he created this psychedelic vision bursting with spurts of energy. Undeniably, not everyone can read his visual language easily. But those who can decipher the visual code, do find multiple meanings. Parrot, the vehicle of Kaamdev, also alludes to the human mind, which, like the chatterbox parrot, is forever restless.

Madan’s energy levels are in over-drive, too. A regular participant at international workshops in Turkey, Bosnia and Greece, he paints for long stretches of time even at his studio back home. He shares the genesis of ongoing creativity: “It always lies in the previous series.” For instance, as fabrics make an entry in his works, lending these greater depth and perspective, he intends to optimise their use furthermore. But art, for him, is not tareeka (method). It is, rather, saleeka (way of living).

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

7
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels’ mishap

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

Says chloride level in concrete was 200% higher than permiss...


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala