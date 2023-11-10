Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda, November 10
A man allegedly shot dead two people before committing suicide at Kothaguru here on Friday, police said. Three others were injured in the incident, they said.
According to police, the 45-year-old man allegedly first shot dead his cousin with whom he had some property dispute. Later, one more person died of bullet injury and three others sustained injuries when the accused fired indiscriminately when others rushed to rescue his cousin.
Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. A case was registered in connection with it, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills
Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...
‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...
Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states
A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...
Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme
Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...
Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall
Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...