Adani to invest Rs 9,350 cr in green energy subsidiary

New Delhi, December 26
Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family will infuse Rs 9,350 crore into Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) to enable it to meet its debt obligations and achieve a 45 GW target by 2030, according to a company filing.
The investment “will be used for deleveraging and accelerated capital expenditure”. AGEL has bond maturities worth about Rs 10,000 crore coming up next year. The investment will be by issuance of 6.31 crore warrants at Rs 1,480.75 apiece to promoter group companies — Ardour Investment Holding and Adani Properties. The investment would give these companies 3.833% equity stake in AGEL.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks
Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...
No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP
Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass
For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP
Palampur businessman had alleged harassment