Hindenburg row: SEBI seeks 15 more days to submit report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday sought 15 more days from the Supreme Court to submit its report on the investigation into allegations of market manipulation against Adani Group levelled in the Hindenburg report.

“Out of the said 24 investigations, 17 are final and complete and approved by the competent authority in accordance with SEBI’s extant practice and procedures,” it said in the SC.

