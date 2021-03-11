Markets fall for 5th day; Sensex cracks 817 points in early trade

Mumbai, May 12
Benchmark indices continued their downtrend for the fifth session on the trot on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 817 points in early trade, tracking weak global trends and selling in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
Unabated selling by foreign institutional investors also weighed on the sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 816.78 points lower at 53,271.61. The NSE Nifty declined 234.05 points to 15,933.05.
From the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.
In contrast, Power Grid emerged as the only gainer.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted marginally higher.
Stock exchanges in the US had ended lower on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.19 per cent to USD 106.22 per barrel.
