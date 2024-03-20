No link to 3rd party probed by US over graft: Adani Green

PTI

New Delhi, March 19

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group companies said they have not received any notice from the US Department of Justice over a potential bribery investigation, but its renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy stated it is aware of an investigation into potential violations of American anti-corruption laws by an unrelated third party.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan said details of the reported investigation “are very scant, and the investigation itself might not lead to any successful prosecution.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gautam Adani #United States of America USA