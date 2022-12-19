 Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 per cent after two sessions of fall : The Tribune India

Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 per cent after two sessions of fall

Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC were the major winners

Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 per cent after two sessions of fall

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, December 19

Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Monday following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares after two sessions of losses.

Benchmark Sensex jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19. During the day, it advanced 507.11 points or 0.82 per cent to a high of  61,844.92.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, ITC, Titan, Nestle, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.15 per cent to USD 79.95 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.  

#Airtel #Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

2
Punjab

I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers

3
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

4
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

5
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

6
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

7
Nation

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

8
Nation

India-made missile destroyer INS Mormugao commissioned

9
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

10
Sports INCREDIBLE FINAL

Messi wins FIFA World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...

Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar

Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar

Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him

Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him

Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...


Cities

View All

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura