Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 per cent after two sessions of fall

Mumbai, December 19
Key stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Monday following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares after two sessions of losses.
Benchmark Sensex jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19. During the day, it advanced 507.11 points or 0.82 per cent to a high of 61,844.92.
The broader NSE Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45.
From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, ITC, Titan, Nestle, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the major winners.
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Friday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.15 per cent to USD 79.95 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar
Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...
I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him
Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...