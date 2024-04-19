Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in bank fraud case; to walk out of jail after 4 years

Mumbai, April 19
A special court here on Friday granted bail to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case, paving the way for him to walk out of jail after four years.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in March 2020 in a money-laundering case, and he has been booked in eight cases related to fraud at the bank.
The banker has now secured bail in all the cases.
Kapoor’s lawyer Rahul Agarwal said they were trying to complete the bail formalities to facilitate his release as early as possible.
The court has granted bail to Kapoor in the CBI’s case against him and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar for allegedly indulging in criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of Rs 466.51 crore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Around 60 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm, stray incidents of violence in Bengal
Minor EVM glitches reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Ar...
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan on poll duty killed in accidental explosion of grenade launcher shell
The incident took place near Galgam village under Usoor poli...
Lok Sabha elections: 0% voting in 6 Nagaland districts over separate territory demand
CM Neiphiu Rio says no problem with demand
Lok Sabha elections 2024: What do voting percentage and other trends signify
A high voter turnout is generally read as anti-incumbency ag...
'Had mangoes three times from home in jail': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams ED for 'politicising' his food before court
Arvind Kejriwal has been allowed to have home-cooked meals i...