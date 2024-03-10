11,619 cases disposed of during National Lok Adalat in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

A total of 11,943 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat at Panchkula, of which 11,619 cases were disposed of, leading to the settlement of amounts totalling Rs 87,78,150. The National Lok Adalat was organised at District Court, Panchkula, under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge and Chairman Ved Prakash Sirohi on Saturday.

Additional Civil Judge Justice Hitesh Garg takes up cases. NITIN MITTAL

Officials said the cases included 1,198 pre-litigation cases, of which 1,183 were disposed of and 616 bank recovery cases were disposed of.

CJM and Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula Rajesh Kumar Yadav, said five Benches were set up at the Lok Adalat where family disputes and matrimonial issues, criminal cases, Vehicle Motor Act cases, challans and criminal and civil cases, among others, were resolved. He said Rs 3,80,000 was settled in motor traffic accident cases.

Yadav also said Jail Lok Adalat was organised on the first and third Wednesdays of every month. He added that the Permanent Lok Adalat was established at the District ADR Centre in Ambala, and cases may be filed on any working day.

183 cases settled at Kalka

A total of 183 cases under different categories were settled during the National Lok Adalat at Kalka on Saturday. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was deposited in the government treasury.

Civil cases, cases of bank recoveries, revenue, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce and traffic challans, among others, were resolved at the Lok Adalat.

Justice Jitendra Kumar said the National Lok Adalat was a success and all the cases were disposed of in a peaceful and amicable atmosphere, adding that the purpose of the Lok Adalat is also to save the time of the court and all residents as well.

A large number of litigants and defendants reached the District court on Saturday.

