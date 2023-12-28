2 days after robbery, woman recalls ordeal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 27

Asha Rani (70) who was taken hostage by two robbers in a flat in Kharar two days back is in a state of trauma.

Asha told the cops that she was bundled up in a bathroom by the robbers. When she started banging the door, the duo tied her legs and made her sit on a sofa. The robbers took away Rs 3 lakh cash, 150-gm gold, passports and property papers. "After committing the loot, the miscreants untied her legs, switched off the lights and slipped away quietly. The victim after waiting for a while managed to come out of the third floor flat and came down the stairs crawling. She then informed her neighbours who called up the house owner," sources said.

"According to the complainant's statement, the suspects were unarmed and did not try to physically harm her," the police said. Rajnish Kumar, house owner, told the police that the miscreants were taking directions from someone on the phone while committing the robbery.

The police have zeroed in on a bike and a car in Shivjot Enclave, Kharar area, and tracing the route of the suspects. The cops suspect the role of more persons in the crime. Old rivalry and financial dispute angle is also being verified.

Mandeep Singh, SHO, Kharar city, said, "Investigation is underway in the case and the suspects will be arrested soon."

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali