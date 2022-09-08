3,500 pills stolen from rehab unit

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Miscreants stole 3,500 tablets meant for de-addiction and Rs 40,000 from a cupboard at the Kharar Civil Hospital on Tuesday night. Cops said a case of theft had been registered. The police were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants. TNS

10 days on, Car driver booked

Chandigarh: Almost 10 days after a scooter rider died after being hit by a car, the UT police have registered a case. Complainant Deepak claimed an Activa ridden by Sector 52 resident Monu was hit by a car being driven by Arun Sharma in Sector 35 on August 17. The victim was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32, where he died on August 26. TNS

Mani Majra man held for theft

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident has been arrested by the Crime Branch for stealing gym weight plates from Industrial Area, Phase-II. Complainant Jogindra Yadad had reported around 65 plates were stolen on the intervening night of September 4 and 5. Virender Kumar, alias Bona (25, was later arrested. As many as 53 plates have been recovered from his possession. TNS

Youth held with 74-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The Operations Cell of Chandigarh police has arrested a 21-year-old youth with 74-gm heroin. Vipin Kumar, a resident of Hisar, was nabbed from Sector 46. A case has been registered. TNS

17 contract infection in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 17 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 30 patients recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality. The number of active cases in the city came down to 170. — TNS

4 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Four cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while 14 patients were cured of the disease. There was no fresh fatality due to the virus on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 39. — TNS

80-yr-old man dies in Mohali

Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,168 in the district. An 80-year-old man from Nayagaon, who had co-morbidities and was not vaccinated, succumbed to the virus. Meanwhile, 12 fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, while 17 patients were cured of the disease in the district.

Five Chandigarh cops transferred

Chandigarh: Five inspectors, including two SHOs, were transferred on Wednesday. Ranjit Singh, SHO of the Sector 31 police station, has replaced Hari Om Sharma, SHO, Cyber Cell, while Hari Om has been posted as the in-charge, PO and Summon Cell. Baldev Kumar, who was in the Traffic Wing, has been posted as the SHO of the Sector 31 police station. Paramjit Kaur has been transferred from the Police Lines to the PCR and Gyan Singh has been sent from the PCR to the Traffic Wing. TNS

Chandigarh official shifted to Goa

Chandigarh: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued the transfer and posting order of Sarpreet Singh Gill, Secretary, Agriculture, Sports, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Chandigarh, to Goa. Gill, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, had joined the UT Administration in August 2020 after his transfer from Delhi. TNS

Mayor opens green park

Chandigarh: Mayor Sarbjit Kaur inaugurated a newly-developed green park in Sector 44-C here on Wednesday. The Mayor said the park would be beneficial for people of the area. It was the equal responsibility of the public and the Municipal Corporation for the upkeep of the park. TNS

City judokas bring laurels

Chandigarh: Chandigarh judokas won two gold medals and one bronze medal in the ongoing Khelo India Women’s Judo National League & Ranking Tournament (North Zone) at Dehradun. In the girls’ cadet event, Japnaam Kaur claimed a gold medal in the -40kg weight category, whereas Navroop Kaur bagged a gold medal in the -48kg weight category. Manpreet Kaur won a bronze medal in the -48kg weight category. TNS

Awareness on eye donation

Chandigarh: The Eye Bank of the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, organised a concluding function on the occasion of the eye donation awareness fortnight celebrations at the hospital here on Wednesday. As many as 250 persons attended the function organised in collaboration with State Health Society (NPCB, Chandigarh). Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health and Medical Education and Research, was the chief guest. Prof Sudesh Arya, in-charge, Eye Bank, GMCH-32, briefed about the activities carried out during the fortnight and delivered a talk on eye donation. He said people should shed off religious myths and come forward for eye donation. TNS

Interactive session at CII

Chandigarh: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised an interactive session on the Industry-Academy Linkage to enhance the opportunities and internships for students of polytechnics and the government industrial training institutes of the city in the industry. The session was chaired by Rajeev Kaila, Chairman, CII, Chandigarh Council, and presided over by Purva Garg, Secretary, Technical Education. TNS

