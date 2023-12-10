3,672 cases settled in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 9
A National Lok Adalat was organised at the District Courts here and at Kalka subdivision under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Ved Prakash Sirohi.
CJM Rajesh Kumar Yadav said six Benches were set up in the Lok Adalat, in which all types of cases, especially cheque-related, family matters, criminal and Vehicle Motor Act, were discussed.
A total of 4,513 cases were filed in the Lok Adalat and 3,672 of these disposed of. He said an amount of Rs 8,34,000 was settled in motor traffic accident cases alone.
