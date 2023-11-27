3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 26

Gunshots were exchanged between the police and three carjackers, who escaped leaving behind a luxury car at Jujharnagar here this morning.

Officials of the CIA staff said one of the three carjackers, who had forcibly taken away a doctor’s car in Amritsar around 11:30 pm yesterday, was injured in the shootout.

Cops chase car from Ropar Kharar CIA Staff in charge Shiv Kumar said, “The vehicle was being tracked from Ropar to Mohali. We chased it from Kharar to near Verka chowk, Phase 6 during which the carjackers fired at us. In the retaliatory fire, one bullet hit a tyre and another the windowpane. The police have identified the carjackers through CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon.”

However, they managed to flee on foot in the busy market area. In the footage of a CCTV camera in the area, three youths are seen fleeing in the market. The police have recovered a weapon from the abandoned car, which was intercepted in Kharar area in the morning after the police were alerted about the carjackers heading for Mohali.

A pistol recovered from it.

