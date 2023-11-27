3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

Mohali, November 26
Gunshots were exchanged between the police and three carjackers, who escaped leaving behind a luxury car at Jujharnagar here this morning.
Officials of the CIA staff said one of the three carjackers, who had forcibly taken away a doctor’s car in Amritsar around 11:30 pm yesterday, was injured in the shootout.
Cops chase car from Ropar
Kharar CIA Staff in charge Shiv Kumar said, “The vehicle was being tracked from Ropar to Mohali. We chased it from Kharar to near Verka chowk, Phase 6 during which the carjackers fired at us. In the retaliatory fire, one bullet hit a tyre and another the windowpane. The police have identified the carjackers through CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon.”
However, they managed to flee on foot in the busy market area. In the footage of a CCTV camera in the area, three youths are seen fleeing in the market. The police have recovered a weapon from the abandoned car, which was intercepted in Kharar area in the morning after the police were alerted about the carjackers heading for Mohali.
The forensic team scanned the area and took a blood sample from the spot. Kharar CIA Staff in charge Shiv Kumar said, “The vehicle was being tracked from Ropar to Mohali. We chased it from Kharar to near Verka chowk, Phase 6 during which the carjackers fired at us. In the retaliatory fire, one bullet hit a tyre and another the windowpane. The police have identified the carjackers through CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...