542 registries done in Mohali district

Mohali, December 19

The Revenue Department offices of the district were thronged with 542 registries after the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union’s (PSMSU) over a month-long strike came to an end the day before yesterday. The registration work at the Kharar (163), Zirakpur (135), Mohali (85), Majri (68) and Banur (14) offices was hectic throughout the day.

The PSMSU members have been on a pen-down strike since November 8 seeking fulfilment of their demands, including the implementation of the old pension scheme and the release of three pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments, among others. Work at the offices was hampered and residents had to wait to get registrations done.

