All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 21

To reduce toxic emissions, the UT Transport Department has decided to retrofit the entire fleet of diesel buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) running on local routes with compressed natural gas (CNG) kits.

The work of installation of CNG kits would be started in a phased manner, said an official, adding that the project was likely to cost nearly Rs 35.31 crore, including the comprehensive maintenance contract for five years. The tender for hiring a company for the work would be floated soon.

To reduce dependence on fossil fuel, the department has planned to add 100 more electric buses to its existing fleet of 80 such vehicles this year.

The procurement of the buses will give a major boost to the plan of the UT Administration to replace the entire fleet of 258 diesel buses of the CTU, running on local or suburban routes, with electric ones by 2027-28. The diesel buses will run on CNG till these complete their life span.

The administration had approved the proposal of the Transport Department to procure 100 more electric buses and these were likely to hit the road this year, said the official.

As many as 80 electric buses are plying on the tricity roads. More than 70 lakh passengers have travelled in these buses in the past more than 18 months.

The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under Phase II of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India Scheme. The first lot of 40 buses has been in use since November 2021.

The second lot of 40 intra-city electric buses was put in operations in November last year after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher.

Under the contract, M/s Volvo Eicher has been running the buses at the rate of Rs 44.99 per km, which is Rs 15 per km cheaper that the rate for the 40 buses approved in the first phase. Earlier, the contract to run 40 electric buses was allotted to Ashok Leyland at the rate of Rs 60 per km.

Nearly 20,000 passengers travel in the mini-electric buses in the tricity daily.

Electric push

As many as 80 electric buses are plying on the tricity roads. More than 70 lakh passengers have travelled in these buses in the past more than 18 months.

Work tender to be floated soon