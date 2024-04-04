Alleging police inaction, Shahzadpur residents threaten self-immolation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

Unhappy with the police inaction in connection with the case registered against a Power Department employee, the Shahzadpur residents on Wednesday threatened that 11 people would self-immolate on Thursday to mark their resentment against the police.

The residents said on Tuesday, they were assured that the Tarsem Godia, who was booked for hurting religious sentiments, would be arrested by 4 pm; however, instead of arresting him, the police have booked the Shahzadpur residents for blocking the NH-72. The residents said the police have been shielding the suspect, as he is a government employee, and a case has been registered against the residents to pressurise them.

After holding a protest in the market area, the residents reached the police station and held a dharna to mark their resentment. They had arguments with the police officials and raised questions over the action taken so far against the Power Department employee.

Former vice-chairman of Zila Parishad Rajnish Sharma said it was unfortunate that instead of taking action against the suspect, the police officers booked the residents.

Shahzadpur SHO Satyawan told the protestors that constant efforts were being made to arrest the suspect.

