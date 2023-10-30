Amit, Ishita half marathon winners

Chandigarh, October 29
Amit Kumar and Ishita Uppal won the men and women 21-km event, respectively, , in the 18 to 30 years category during the Punjab Half Marathon.
Amarjit Singh and Swati Mittal (31 to 40 years), Amandeep Singh and Rani Kanwar (41 to 50 years), Parminder Randhawa and Neeru Kakar (51 to 60 years) and Nirmal Singh Toor (61 to 70 years) were the other winners.
In the 10km event, Ranjeet Singh and Nandini Singh (U-18 years), Pankaj and Payal Singh (19 to 40 years), Vikash Kumar and Reshma Rani (41 to 50 years) and Bijender Singh and Ravinder Kour (above 51 years) won medals. Aditya Tiwari and Anjali Devi won the 5km event.
