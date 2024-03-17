Anil Vij unveils Bhagat Singh’s statue

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh at the sub-divisional Mini-Secretariat at Ambala Cantonment on Saturday. Vij said, “The statue will keep reminding people of the freedom struggle. We will soon get a Shaheed Smarakto commemorate the sacrifice of unsung heroes of the first revolt of 1857.”

