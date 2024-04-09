Bid to hit SDM’s car: SUV recovered, suspect at large in Ambala case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 8

The Ambala police have recovered the SUV involved in the alleged attempt to hit the car in which the Naraingarh SDM was going to check illegal mining with his staff on March 27.

Police officials said the car has been recovered; however, the suspect is at large. On the night of March 27, Naraingarh SDM Yash Jaluka had left his residence to check illegal mining with his staff when an SUV started following them.

Near Toka village’s gurdwara bridge, attempts were made to stop the SUV, but the suspect made a sharp cut, tried to hit the car, and sped away. The officials tried to chase the car, but the suspect made another bid to hit the car and fled.

A case was registered under Sections 186, 278, 307 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Naraingarh SHO Rampal Singh said the car involved in the incident has been recovered. A raid was conducted at his residence; however, the suspect was not found. He said efforts were being made to nab him, adding that once the suspect was arrested, information about other suspects would be obtained.

The officials had found that the suspect was sharing the location of the team with people allegedly involved in illegal mining. The SDM said that he had forwarded a complaint, adding that the department concerned would take appropriate action.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Illegal Mining